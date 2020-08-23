Video: Truck swept away in rain-fed river in Banswara, Rajasthan

Image Source : VIDEOGRAB Truck swept away in rain-fed river in Banswara; video surfaces

A truck was swept away in a rain-fed river on the Kushalgarh-Timeda road in Rajasthan's Banswara district. The video shows a truck losing control while crossing the submerged road. The driver loses control and the truck falls in the flowing river. The locals who were gathered around captured the incident on their mobile camera.

Luckily, both the driver and his aide managed to jump out of the truck. Video shows the two swimming for their lives as the raging river sweeps away the truck. Both the driver and his help managed to make it to the shore. Within seconds, the whole truck disappeared in the whirlpool of water.

A truck swept away in river on the Kushalgarh-Timeda road in Rajasthan's Banswara district via Manish Bhattacharya #heavyrain #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/MNlkPtseDd — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) August 23, 2020

On Saturday heavy rains lashed many parts of South Rajasthan engulfing Banswara with flash floods while many roads were submerged in rainwaters in Dungarpur district. With heavy rains in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Dam in Banswara received a heavy inflow of water during the day and the water level crossed 275 meters against the full capacity of 281.50 meters.

According to reports, at least 5 people are missing after the water level in Jalimpura river crossed the danger mark.

District administration issued alert especially for the population residing in the low lying areas while irrigation department sources said that the sluice gates could be opened past midnight if the downpour continues.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage