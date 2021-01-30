TMC exodus continues: Ex leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, 3 others join BJP

Image Source : @AMITSHAH 5 former TMC leaders join BJP in presence of Amit Shah.

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) continue to face exodus of its leaders after 5 former joined BJP in the presence of Amit Shah. Former Trinamool Congress leaders including Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP on Saturday in New Delhi, Shah tweeted with a photo.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah wrote, "I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla."

ALSO READ | Govt offer to farmers still stands, solution to be found through dialogue: PM Modi at all-party meet

Earlier, the former TMC leaders were to join BJP during Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Bengal, which was deffered after blast near Israel Embassy in New Delhi and intensifying farmers agitation. Shah was to attend several programmes as the BJP steps up its campaign in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May.

National general secretary and state-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and National Vice President Mukul Roy accompanied the Trinamool leaders from Kolkata to Delhi in special flight that arrived in the Capital at 4 pm. Thereafter, all the leaders arrived at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah and joined the BJP.

The prominent leaders who joined the party on Saturday include former Forest Minister of West Bengal Rajib Banerjee, MLAs Prabir Ghoshal and Vaishali Dalmiya, Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and former MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee.

ALSO READ | In presence of PM Modi, Mamata loses cool after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised at Victoria Memorial event

Latest India News