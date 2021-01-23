In presence of PM Modi, Mamata loses cool after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised at Victoria Memorial event

Image Source : ANI This is not a political program... It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them, Mamata Banerjee loses cool at event with PM Modi in Kolkata.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was present at Victoria Memorial along with PM Modi to pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, lost her cool after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to address the event.

Lashing out after hearing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Mamata Banerjee said, "I think govt's program should have dignity. This is not a political program... it doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," she said after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised.

The awkward moment took place when PM Modi was also present at the Victoria Memorial. Soon after Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger, PM Modi began his address to honour, remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

#WATCH | I think Govt's program should have dignity. This is not a political program....It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything: WB CM Mamata Banerjee after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak pic.twitter.com/pBvVrlrrbb — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Issuing a statement after Mamata's reaction at the Victoria Memorial event, her party said, "during government of India's event on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary "Jai Sree Ram" slogans hurled. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protests for not maintaining decorum at a Government event and reducing it to a political event by limiting her address to Jai Hind and Jai Bangla."

ALSO READ | PM Modi in Kolkata to celebrate Parakram Diwas to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary

Latest India News