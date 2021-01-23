From LAC to LOC, world witnessing powerful avatar of India once envisioned by Netaji: PM Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata during Parakram Diwas celebrations to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kolkata today to celebrate 'Parakram Diwas' in order to honour freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister was received by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with other officials. PM Modi visited Netaji Bhawan, Bose's residence straight after landing in Kolkata. As part of day-long celebrations, PM Modi visited the National Library following which he will address a gathering at Victoria Memorial.

From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty, PM Modi said.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. These problems can be solved if society comes together, the Prime Minister said during the address at Victoria Memorial.

Today every Indian should put their hands on their heart, if Netaji feels Subhas, then he will again hear the question: Can I do one thing for me? This work, this task, this goal is to make India self-reliant today. People of the country, every region of the country, every person of the country is connected to it, PM Modi said.

Speaking at Victoria Memorial, PM Modi said, "it is my good fortune that in 2018 we named the island of Andaman as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island. Realizing the spirit of the country, the files related to Netaji were also made public by our own government. It was the good fortune of our government that participated in the INA Veterans Parade during the 26 January Parade."

The country has decided that from now we will celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary (January 23) as 'Parakram Divas', said PM Modi in Kolkata.

Netaji's life, work, and decisions are an inspiration for all of us. Nothing was impossible for a person with such steely resolve, PM Modi said while addressing the event at Victoria Memorial.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised as she got up to speak a the event.

I think the government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program... It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything, said Banerjee after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. | READ MORE