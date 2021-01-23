From LAC to LOC, world witnessing powerful avatar of India once envisioned by Netaji: PM Modi in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kolkata today to celebrate 'Parakram Diwas' in order to honour freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister was received by Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with other officials. PM Modi visited Netaji Bhawan, Bose's residence straight after landing in Kolkata. As part of day-long celebrations, PM Modi visited the National Library following which he will address a gathering at Victoria Memorial.
PM Modi in Kolkata on Netaj's 125 birth anniversary | Key Points
From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty, PM Modi said.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. These problems can be solved if society comes together, the Prime Minister said during the address at Victoria Memorial.
Today every Indian should put their hands on their heart, if Netaji feels Subhas, then he will again hear the question: Can I do one thing for me? This work, this task, this goal is to make India self-reliant today. People of the country, every region of the country, every person of the country is connected to it, PM Modi said.
Speaking at Victoria Memorial, PM Modi said, "it is my good fortune that in 2018 we named the island of Andaman as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island. Realizing the spirit of the country, the files related to Netaji were also made public by our own government. It was the good fortune of our government that participated in the INA Veterans Parade during the 26 January Parade."
The country has decided that from now we will celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary (January 23) as 'Parakram Divas', said PM Modi in Kolkata.
Netaji's life, work, and decisions are an inspiration for all of us. Nothing was impossible for a person with such steely resolve, PM Modi said while addressing the event at Victoria Memorial.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised as she got up to speak a the event.
- I think the government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program... It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything, said Banerjee after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. | READ MORE
#WATCH | I think Govt's program should have dignity. This is not a political program....It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything: WB CM Mamata Banerjee after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak pic.twitter.com/pBvVrlrrbb— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases memorial postal stamp on the occasion of the birth anniversary of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. pic.twitter.com/E6uj1SOwBo— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
- Watch | Children and band perform in presence of PM Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial.
#WATCH: Children and band perform in presence of PM Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. #NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/X73A6JWJB3— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
- PM Narendra Modi greets people at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.
West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi greets people at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. #NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/YRXbSpAHKV— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
- The Centre has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas every year to remember freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Bose. Given that Bengal is set to witness assembly elections with BJP and TMC are loggerheads, it was interesting to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee present at the Victoria Memorial with PM Modi. Earlier in the day, Banerjee questioned Centre's decision of calling Netaji's birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas instead it should have been named as Desh Prem Diwas.
#WATCH | West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are also present. #NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/9l0ET4YZKL
- Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also present at Victoria Memorial along with PM Modi, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are also present. pic.twitter.com/SsF27MLR3Y
- PM Narendra Modi at National Library in Kolkata.
West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi arrives at National Library in Kolkata. #NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/XWhCbItmn7— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021
- Making a last-minute change to its official schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Netaji's ancestral home at Elgin Road.
- PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata. The Prime Minister is in West Bengal to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji as Parakram Divas.
PM Shri @narendramodi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata. #ParakramDivas pic.twitter.com/LzaqHVYz11— BJP (@BJP4India) January 23, 2021