Govt offer to farmers still stands, solution to be found through dialogue: PM Modi at all-party meet

Resolution on farmers' protest should be found through dialogue: PM Modi tells all-party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing regret over the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the United States on Saturday reiterated that the government proposal given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties. The prime minister quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away," the prime minister told the all-party meet.

"The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about nation," PM Modi reportedly said while addressing an all-party meet not attended by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

"On January 30, few elements vandalised Mahatma Gandhi's statue on foreign land. What will we give to the nation by showing such hatred," the PM reportedly told an all-party meeting.

On January 22, during the 10th round of talks with protesting farmers, the government had proposed to suspend the new legislations for one-and-a-half years and also proposed to set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts.

The PM, according to sources, said due to the ongoing pandemic, the meet has been done virtually. While paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, he said all issues raised by parties need to be deliberated upon.

"Due to Covid times, we are meeting virtually. I pay homage to Bapu. All issues put forth are important and need to be debated at length. Parties with fewer members should get ample time to put forth the issues of their states. But when the house is disrupted, most of the harm is done to small political parties as their time gets deducted. So everyone should appeal that the house should continue to function. Prominent parties can give their bytes," added the PM, while welcoming criticism saying that something good will come out of it.

On the issue of Republic Day violence, PM reportedly said the "law will take its own course."

During the tractor rally on January 26, around 394 Delhi police personnel were injured and several public properties were damaged after farmers entered the national capital by breaking the barricades.

