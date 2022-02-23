Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to issue more SSD tokens, Lord Venkateswara darshan tickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to issue more SSD tokens, darshan tickets with surge in number of devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to raise the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens and the tickets issued for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The decision comes in the wake of a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. According to a report with The New Indian Express, the TTD is expected to release additional 13,000 tickets for the period February 24-28.

In addition, 5000 offline SSD tokens will also be released at various centers, including the Srinivasam Complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries, and Bhudevi Complex.

On Wednesday, the TTD management will issue a total of 25,000 tickets in the Rs 300 category besides 20,000 SSD tickets for offline bookings, the report stated. Since last week, the TTD has been issuing 15,000 offline sarvadarshan tokens per day.

Data showed there was nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of devotees taking darshan at the Tirupati Devasthanam between February 1 to 21. While about 29,000 devotees visited the holy shrine on February 1, the number crossed 39,000 on February 21.

With an increase in the number of devotees, the TTD is now making arrangements to accommodate additional visitors.

