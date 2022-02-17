Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple receives Rs 9.2 cr donation from deceased devotee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Departed soul donates cash, property worth Rs 9.2 cr to Lord Venkateswara temple

The ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirupati has received Rs 9.2 crore as donation. According to the details, the hefty amount was offered at the temple by a 76-year-old female devotee from Chennai.

Commenting on receiving such a huge amount, an official of the temple said TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy received the donation today morning. It was made on behalf of someone who passed away.

"On behalf of the spinster, Parvatham, who passed away, her sister handed over documents of immovable property valued at Rs.6 crore along with a demand draft for Rs.3.2 crore to TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the hill temple this morning," the temple official said.

With the donation, the devotee requested the TTD to utilise the money for the construction of Children Super Specialty Hospital being built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, the official further said.

