Tihar jail to release over 3,000 criminals to ease congestion amid Coronavirus crisis

Tihar jail will release over 3,000 criminals to ease congestion in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. As many as 1,500 convicts and 1,500 undertrial prisoners will be freed as the coronavirus continues to deepen in India.

However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals. According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.

"We will try to release around 1500 convicts (on parole, furlough) and around the same number 1500 undertrial prisoners (on interim bail) in the coming 3-4 days. This is aimed at easing congestion in jails in the wake of Coronavirus threat.

