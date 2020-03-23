Himachal Pradesh reports first death due to coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Kangra district during lockdown

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported its first death due to coronavirus, with a 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who had just returned from the US succumbing to the virus at a private hospital in Kangra district. The Chief Medical Officer of Kangra district Gurdarshan Gupta was quoted as saying in Hindi daily Amar Ujala that the deceased had travelled back from the US on March 15, following which he stayed with his relatives in New Delhi till March 21.

He took a taxi to Mcleodganj on March 22, but his condition started to deteriorate in the evening, in the wake of which he was admitted to Balaji Hospital. The hospital authorities referred him to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, where he breathed his last, Gupta said.

The deceased's samples have been sent to Pune for further testing, Gupta said. A total of three cases have been reported from the hill state till now, with the first death being reported earlier today.

The countrywide count of positive cases stands at 434, with a total of nine people succumbing to the virus.

