Coronavirus: Action against those violating Section 144 in Delhi; curfew passes for essential services

Amid a lockdown in the national capital due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Delhi government Monday announced that action would be taken against violators who defy the rules. Delhi Police today said it would take action under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 271 against anyone who violates the rules, including prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, employees of private organizations who are engaged in essential services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will get curfew passes.

Announcement through loudspeakers are also being made requesting people to practice social distancing. To create awareness about the deadly disease, police personnel have also been visiting residents in some of the areas, including RK Puram and Vasant Vihar, and urging them to take all precautions against coronavirus.

The policemen have been asking shopkeepers to ensure that only one customer at a time makes the purchase, while others maintain social distance and wait in queue.

The shopkeepers have also been asked to keep washing their hands frequently and ensure their is no crowding of customers at their shops.

(With PTI inputs)