Gujarat under total lockdown amid coronavirus crisis, borders sealed

Gujarat will have a complete lockdown from Monday midnight amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. The lockdown will remain effective till March 31. The borders of Gujarat have also been sealed. However, essential services will not get affected by the state-wide shutdown.

The movement of vehicles has also been restricted. "All the vehicles will be checked, action will be taken against those found moving unnecessarily," an official said.

The state government has not yet taken any decision on mass promotion of Class 1-Class 9 students and Class 11 students.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised strict action against people violating lockdown rules in force.