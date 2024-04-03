Three convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination return to Sri Lanka after serving over 30 years in prison

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

In the latest development in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all three ex-convicts, who are originally from Sri Lankan, returned to their home country on Wednesday. Murugan alias Sriharan, Jayakumar and Robert Payas were left by a Sri Lankan carrier, officials said. They were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022. All seven had served over 30 years in prison.

Post their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They arrived last night and left for Colombo today.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier informed the Madras High Court they could travel back home once the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a deportation order. The Sri Lankan High Commission here had earlier issued them travel documents to return home.

The others who had been convicted and freed in the case are Perarivalan, Ravichandran and Nalini, all Indians.