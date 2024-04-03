Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Three convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination return to Sri Lanka after serving over 30 years in prison

Another Lankan national convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Santhan, had died recently in a jail in India.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 11:48 IST
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

In the latest development in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all three ex-convicts, who are originally from Sri Lankan, returned to their home country on Wednesday. Murugan alias Sriharan, Jayakumar and Robert Payas were left by a Sri Lankan carrier, officials said. They were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022. All seven had served over 30 years in prison.

Post their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They arrived last night and left for Colombo today.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier informed the Madras High Court they could travel back home once the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a deportation order. The Sri Lankan High Commission here had earlier issued them travel documents to return home.

The others who had been convicted and freed in the case are Perarivalan, Ravichandran and Nalini, all Indians.

