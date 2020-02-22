Image Source : Thoothukudi violence: Rajinikanth seeks exemption from personal appearance before panel

Superstar and actor Rajinikanth, who was summoned by a one-man commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan in the Thoothukudi violence case that killed 13 people in May 2018 during protests against Vedanta’s Sterlite copper smelter, has sought exemption from personal appearance before the panel and has agreed to answer written questions.

The one person commission was set up by the Tamil Nadu government to probe into the violence. The Commission had summoned Rajinikanth to appear before it on February 25.

Seeking exemption from his personal appearance as it would inconvenience the general public, Rajinikanth suggested to the Commission that he would answer written questions.

After visiting the injured people in Thoothukudi hospital in May 2018, Rajinikanth had told reporters it was the anti-social elements who indulged in arson and violence in Thoothukudi during protests against a Sterlite factory that led to the death of 13 people in police firing.

He said the Thoothukudi protests on May 22 turned violent only after police were attacked by anti-social elements, adding he would not accept attack on police.

Rajinikanth also said, as it happened during the Jallikattu demonstrations, miscreants infiltrated the movement in Thoothukudi where a peaceful protest was being organised against the Sterlite Copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd.

(With IANS inputs)