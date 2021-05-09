Sunday, May 09, 2021
     
13 COVID undertrials escape from Haryana jail

All escapees, lodged in under-construction jail in Rewari, were Covid positive and managed to escape late Saturday night, a police official said.

IANS
Chandigarh Published on: May 09, 2021 17:58 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

13 COVID undertrials escape from Haryana jail.

 

Thirteen undertrials escaped from a Covid-19 special jail in Haryana after cutting iron grills of a barrack, police said on Sunday.

While four belonged to a jail in Rewari, nine from Mahendragarh.

All escapees, lodged in under-construction jail in Rewari, were Covid positive and managed to escape late Saturday night, a police official said.

Some of the escapees have been facing charges for rape, murder and dacoity.

A total of 493 Covid positive prisoners from across the state have been lodged in the Rewari jail.

The incident came to light when jail officials counted the prisoners in the morning, sources added.

Four teams of the police have launched a search operation to arrest the inmates.

