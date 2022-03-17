If 'The Kashmir Files' can be made, why can’t 'Lakhimpur Files', asks Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at party office in Lucknow, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has said that if a film like 'The Kashmir Files' could be made, then there should also be one on October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"Your Sitapur is a neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri. If a movie has come up on Kashmir, then a film can be made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also," Akhilesh said.

His comment came in response to a question on the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files'. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

On October 3, 2021, violence erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district after an SUV allegedly belonging to the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, mowed down four farmers. A journalist and three BJP workers had also lost their lives.

The violence took place during a protest against the Modi government's three farm laws. The laws were repealed in December last year.

This was Akhilesh's first interaction with reporters after the party’s defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state. The BJP swept the UP polls where they won 255 out of the 403 assembly seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party settled with 111 seats.

