Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra: 7 dead after building collapses in Thane

At least seven people have lost their lives after a slab of a residential building collapsed in Thane's Ulhasnagar late Friday night.

"Seven bodies have been recovered from the debris of a building so far...some people are feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway," Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

The reason for the collapse of the building was yet not known.

More details are awaited.

