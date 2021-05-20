Fire breaks out on third floor of building at Kolkata's BBD Bagh

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI

A fire has broken out at the third floor of a building in Kolkata's BBD Bagh area. The blaze erupted at the Department of Youth Service in the city.

At least seven fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Earlier in the day, a major fire broke out at a high-rise located in the city's posh Park Street atea. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building which was evacuated on time. About 8 fire tenders were sent to douse the blaze.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Fire breaks out at ESI Hospital in Punjabi Bagh

Latest India News