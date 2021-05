Image Source : INDIA TV (VIDEO GRAB) Delhi: Fire breaks out at ESI Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out at the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday afternoon. According to news agency ANI, the blaze started on the third floor of the hospital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Meanwhile, all patients have been evacuated safely from the hospital, ANI reported.

The is a developing story. More details awaited.

Latest India News