Testing 1.1 lakh samples a day at 612 labs across the country: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that 1.1 lakh samples were being tested at 612 government and private labs across the country, in what marks a significant increase in the testing capacity since the COVID-19 outbreak hot the country. “From just one COVID-19 testing lab in Pune to 430 public labs and 182 private labs across the nation, India has significantly expanded its testing in the last 3 months,” said ICMR, the nodal government agency overseeing the government’s response to the outbreak.

The capacity has been increased by augmenting the number of labs, rapid testing machines, manpower and shifts, said the ICMR.

The government agency has also noted that guidelines have been issued to the state governments for immediate testing of symptomatic migrant workers, who have been returning to their home states.

The ICMR highlighted that the boost in testing capabilities has been marked by indigenous manufacturers playing a significant role in ramping up their operations. “The indigenous manufacturers have been hand-held. They are delivering well,” it said.

As of Tuesday, India recorded more than 1.45 lakh cases of novel coronavirus, including 4,167 deaths.

