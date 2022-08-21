Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam: 2 suspected terrorists with Al-Qaeda links arrested in Goalpara

Terrorists arrested in Assam: The Assam Police on Saturday arrested 2 suspected terrorists linked to terror outfit Al-Qaeda from Goalpara. They were linked to the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) terror groups of Al-Qaeda. Both the persons were arrested after they were grilled for hours.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station, and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara, after they were grilled by the police for several hours.

"We have gotten input in July this year from arrested Abbas Ali who is also linked with Jihadi elements. During the interrogation, we found that they were directly connected with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/ABT in Assam," said V.V. Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district. The top Assam cop further said that they (accused) have also given logistic support to the Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh.

"During the house searches of the accused persons, a number of incriminating material related to the Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters, books among other documents were seized along with the mobile phones, SIM cards and ID cards," he added.

"The Bangladeshi nationals are absconding and the arrested terrorists had given shelter to the Bangladeshi terrorists in Goalpara. The arrested persons had organized one Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa under the Matia police station where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers," the police official said.

He further disclosed that these arrested persons were involved in providing logistic support as well as sheltering the Bangladeshi nationals, who are currently absconding.

A fresh case has been registered at Matia police station case number under the sections 120(B), 121, 121 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) RW and sections 18, 18 (B), 19, and 20 of the UA(P) Act.

(With ANI Inputs)

