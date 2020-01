Terrorist killed in Avantipora encounter was Abu Saifullaha of Jaish-e-Mohammad

Jammu and Kashmir Police sources have confirmed that the terrorist who was killed in an encounter with the security forces on January 21 was Jaish-e-Mohammad man who goes by the name Abu Saifullaha. The sources confirmed that Saifullah was active in Tral & Khew area of Awantipora.

He was operational for the last 1.5 years and was a close aid to JeM's Qari Yasir.

One more terrorist has reportedly escaped last night.

