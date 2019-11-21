Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Militant aide involved in arson held in Awantipora

Militant aide involved in arson held in Awantipora

Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer area in Tral, was involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters in the area, the police said.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2019 17:07 IST
Militant aide involved in arson held in Awantipora
Image Source : AP

Militant aide involved in arson held in Awantipora

Awantipora Police on Thursday arrested a man who is allegedly an associate of a terrorist. He used to threaten and intimidate locals in Tral area, the police said.

Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer area in Tral, was involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters in the area, the police said.

The police investigation also revealed that he is associated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was in touch with terrorists. Besides, he was also involved in arson and vandalism in the area.

The accused was also wanted in similar cases by the police.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRajya Sabha witnesses uproar over discussion on pollution in Delhi