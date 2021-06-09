Image Source : INDIA TV 2 nabbed for defrauding telecom dept in Bengaluru, used 900 SIM cards to convert international calls to local

Two persons have been nabbed in Bengaluru for defrauding telecommunications department by using over 900 mobile SIM cards to convert international calls into local calls. They were apprehended as part of a joint operation conducted by Military Intelligence Southern Command and ATC officers in Bengaluru city.

In six locations in the Layout area, a Kerala-based person was accused of illegally creating a telephone exchange, placing several mobile SIM cards into electronic devices, converting foreign phone calls into local calls, defrauding the telecommunication network, and disrupting the country's security.

The duo was identified as 27-year-old Gautam Bin Viswanathan and 36-year-old Ibrahim Mullatti Bin Mohammed Kutty.

Image Source : INDIA TV 2 nabbed for defrauding telecom dept in Bengaluru

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the detainees used 30 electronic devices to install 32 SIM cards in six locations of the BTM layout, using more than 900 mobile SIM cards, unauthorizedly converting International (ISD) phone calls into local calls, and conducting security and other unauthorized activities.

Image Source : INDIA TV 2 nabbed for defrauding telecom dept in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, ATC officials have registered a case with the Bangalore city cyber crime police station and are continuing their investigation. Investigations are continuing to find out how many are still behind the network. The team was led by ATP unit officials ACP BR Venugopal and PI Bharat. The police commissioner has announced a reward of Rs 30,000.

Latest India News