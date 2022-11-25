Friday, November 25, 2022
     
  4. Telangana Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP, accuses grand old party of failing to fight TRS govt

Telangana Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP, accuses grand old party of failing to fight TRS govt

Telangana Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy, who joined BJP, is a son of late Congress chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Marri Channa Reddy.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2022 18:00 IST
MS Reddy slams Congress saying it failed to check misrule
Image Source : @BJP4TELANGANA/TWITTER MS Reddy slams Congress saying it failed to check misrule of TRS

Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP accusing the grand old party of failing to check the alleged misrule of KCR government in Telangana.

Reddy was expelled from Congress after he met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Later, he quit the Congress.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy were present at the BJP headquarters here when Reddy joined the party.

"Congress has totally failed to prevent what is happening in Telangana," he said alleging that the TRS is running the "most corrupt" government.

He said it is "Telangana first vs family first" in the state and BJP can only show the TRS "its place".

Sonowal said Reddy's joining will strengthen the BJP in Telangana and TRS' "family rule" in the state will end.

He asserted that the BJP will form the next government in the state.

Shashidhar Reddy, 73, is the son of late Congress chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Marri Channa Reddy.

He has been a four-time MLA from Sanathnagar, was a Congress minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1993, and served as a vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority.

(With PTI input)

