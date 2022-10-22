26-year-old techie gang-raped by 10 in Jharkhand Chaibasa; 10 booked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The girl was out with her boyfriend when the incident took place.

Techie gang-raped: A group of 10 men allegedly raped a 26-year-old techie in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Saturday. The woman said she was working from home and was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa.

A group of eight to ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a case has been registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said. After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint. Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge booked along with 3 others

Latest India News