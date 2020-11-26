Image Source : TCS/TWITTER TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli dies at 96

Faqir Chand Kohli, the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), died on Thursday. Popularly called the father of the Indian IT industry, Kohli breathed his last at the age of 96.

FC Kohli pioneered India’s 'Technology Revolution' and helped the country build the $100 billion IT industry as first CEO of TCS. Later, Kohli worked on an adult literacy programme to teach people who have never been educated.

Founder Chairman of Wipro Ltd Azim Premji said, "Mr. Kohli was the true pioneer of Indian IT. We have all followed in his footsteps. His contribution to the IT industry and thus to India is immeasurable."

"Mr. F C Kohli laid the foundation for a strong TCS. I had the privilege of working with him on the NASSCOM Executive Council during the early nineties. I pray that his soul rests in peace," Narayana Murthy said.

"Sad day for Indian IT. He was not just the 1st CEO of TCS but someone who laid the foundation of India's greatest growth story. Go in peace, Kohli sir. You leave behind a great legacy #FCKohli," CP Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, tweeted.

Latest India News