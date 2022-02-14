Monday, February 14, 2022
     
  4. Who is Ilker Ayci? All you need to know about new CEO & MD of Air India

Who is Ilker Ayci? All you need to know about new CEO & MD of Air India

Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee.

New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2022 16:52 IST
Tata sons appoints Ilker Ayci as CEO & MD of Air India

Tata Sons on Monday said former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed the CEO and MD of Air India.

The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee, and approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, Tata Sons said in a statement.

