Imran Khan's wife Bushra bibi believes in black magic: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Pakistani born Canadian author, Tarek Fateh appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat this weekend. In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Tarek Fateh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wife Bushra Bibi believes black magic. Fateh said that since nobody knows who is behind that veil, she may be somebody belonging to the ISI, who is hiding behind that attire and who will go missing someday.

"Moreover, nobody would know, since nobody has seen her," he said.

Fateh further said that Imran Khan blindly follows Bushra Bibi's advice. "He does whatever his wife tells him to do."

This is not the first time Fatah has made such a statement, earlier too Fatah said that the real power lies in the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third wife who is a “black magician”.

Last year in an interview with India TV, He said that Pakistan was formed with the aim of destroying India, and that the country considers Hindus as inferior people. Fateh also called newly elected prime minister Imran Khan a "duffer".