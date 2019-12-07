'Pakistan will disintegrate in 20-25 years', says Pak-born writer Tarek Fatah in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Image Source : INDIA TV Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Pakistan-born writer and commentator Tarek Fatah, who is presently living in self-exile in Canada, has said that "Pakistan will disintegrate in 20 to 25 years. Mark my words, Balochistan will become independent, and the entire stretch of land from Attock (Pakistan) till Cuttack (India) will be part of India."

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in India TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', to be telecast tonight, Tarek Fatah said: "Pakistan's back will be broken after Balochistan becomes independent. The Pakistani army has perpetrated atrocities on Baloch people, women were raped, and the bodies of children were thrown into valleys from army helicopters. Gold, copper and other mineral reserves have been plundered in Balochistan."

"I have been with the struggle for independent Balochistan since 1967. During Partition, the Pakistani army forcibly occupied the Khanate of Kalat. The Khan of Kalat wanted to merge with India, but a delegation of Congress MPs that included Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, said at that time that since it was 200 km away from India, it would not be possible. Remember, Dhaka (capital of then East Pakistan) was 2,000 km away from Karachi and Pakistan pressed for it."

The Pakistan-born author said:"The Sultan of Oman offered the port of Gwadar to India for 40 lakh rupees, but India did not accept it at that time."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "Gujarat may not be having its regiment in the Indian army, but the Prime Minister from Gujarat has done what others could not do for the last 70 years."

Tarek Fatah criticized Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for naming her son after the Mongol invader Taimur. "Taimur is the man who reduced the world's population by three per cent by carrying out genocides. In India, he erected pyramids of skulls at every milestone. I do not know what Sharmila Tagore must be thinking. Her son has named his son Taimur. Can you imagine people naming their children as Hitler in Israel?"

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that a Pakistani anchor during a TV show had said that Tariq ibn Ziyad was the commander who led the Muslim conquest of Spain during the eighth century, Tarek Fatah replied: "The word Tarek originates from the Sanskrit word Tarak, which means early morning star. It is not my fault if the Hindus of India do not know this. India has the world's oldest civilization. For 10,000 years, India guided the rest of the world. Indians invented the game of chess and built temples cut from mountains. Why don't Hindus come forward in defence of their heritage?"

On the changing of names of Mughalsarai and Allahabad, Tarek Fatah justified these and said: "It was Bakhtiyar Khilji who destroyed the world's biggest Nalanda university. Do you know the name of the railway station there? It is Bakhtiarpur junction. During 1,000 years of rule by Muslims kings, the holiest place of Hindus, Prayagraj, was named Allahabad.

"It was the responsibility of Indian Muslims who should have said, we will not tolerate this sort of injustice. Neither Mecca can ever become Ramgarh, nor Prayagraj can become Allahabad. Muslims in India should now decide on naming their sons Suraj in place of Shams."

Hitting out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Tarek Fatah first questioned the credentials of the captain who led his side to win the World Cup. "He (Imran) was not a ferocious player. He was selected as a player because of his maternal uncle, Lt. Gen. Wajid Ali Khan Burki. In his first three or four matches, he could never find the right line and length...'Im the Dim' had no substance. He has faked his ancestry. He is not a real Pathan. His mother hails from Jalandhar and his aunt from Amritsar."

The Pakistan-born author said: "Nawaz Sharif is the real Prime Minister of Pakistan, it does not matter whether you elect him, select him or dismiss him. Every Pakistani knows that the last election was a fraud and the government is run by army generals. Anybody who dares to oppose will be sent to jail. The army is God in Pakistan."

Tarek Fatah said that Imran Khan's fourth wife Bushra Bi dabbled in occult. "He goes by what his wife says. If she says turn left, he does it. She is an expert in occult. He and his wife performed Haj in Saudi Arabia with bare feet. While sitting with President Donald Trump, he had a string of beads in his hand."

"His wife always remains in veil (burqa). How can you marry someone whom you have never seen? Either someone is lying or someone is fraudulent. They are making fun of our religion."

