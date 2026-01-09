Jana Nayagan: What did the Madras High Court say about Vijay's movie? 10 points The Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to issue a 'UA' certificate for Jana Nayagan immediately. Here's a 10-pointer explanation of the court's verdict for Thalapathy Vijay's film.

New Delhi:

The censor row surrounding Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, reached the Madras High Court after the film failed to receive a clearance certificate ahead of its planned January 9 release.

Allegations of a complaint claiming the film hurt religious sentiments, followed by delays at the Central Board of Film Certification, pushed the makers to seek legal intervention. Here are 10 key points explaining what the court said and how the Jana Nayagan censor case unfolded.

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification to grant a censor certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The court’s direction came a day after the makers announced that the film’s release had been postponed. The producers had initially planned to release Jana Nayagan on January 9, but approached the High Court after it was alleged that a complaint had been lodged against the yet-to-be-released film for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. After hearing the matter, the High Court had on January 7 reserved its order on the petition seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a censor certificate under the ‘UA 16+’ category. When the plea came up for hearing on January 6, Justice P T Asha orally asked the CBFC to produce, on January 7, a copy of the complaint which claimed that the film hurt religious sentiments. The filmmakers told the court that the movie had been referred for a “review” even after an initial recommendation for U/A certification had already been made. The CBFC informed the court that although a release date had been fixed for January 9, the film could proceed only after completing the legal certification process. The film was sent for censorship on December 18, and on December 19, the board that viewed it reportedly suggested the removal of certain scenes and muting of some dialogues. The production house submitted that despite carrying out all the changes suggested by the censor board members, the censor certificate had still not been issued, prompting them to approach the court. A new release date for Jana Nayagan is expected to be announced soon.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay along with Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

