Imran Khan pretends to be a Pathan to prove his 'masculinity': Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Pakistani-Canadian journalist and liberal activist, Tarek Fatah, on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has an identity crisis. Fatah said that Imran Khan is from Punjab and pretends to be a Pathan to prove his “masculinity.”

"Imran Khan is from Punjab. His mother was from Jalandhar in Indian Punjab. He has relatives are from Amritsar. He pretends to be a Pathan because he has an identity crisis and feels that being a Pathan is a matter of masculinity," Fatah said on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat.

He further said that Imran Khan has no substance and that is why he is called "Im the dim".

In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Fatah also took a jibe an Imran by saying that he is only a puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan and that the Pakistan government is run by the generals in the Pakistan Army. "Everyone knows that it is the Pak Army generals that are really running Pakistan, anyone who thinks Imran Khan is in charge is being a fool," he added.

He also mocked Imran Khan's UN speech and said it was "hilarious." Fatah said that Imran Khan went on and on for 55 minutes over his allotted time.

"He spoke for 55 mins over his allotted time. The buzzer was sounding continuously and by the time he finished there was no one in the hall."

Tarek Fatah is a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, writer, broadcaster, secularist and liberal activist. He is a founder of the Muslim Canadian Congress and served as its communications officer and spokesperson.

Aap Ki Adalat will be aired at 10 pm tonight.

