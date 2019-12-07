Tarek Fatah bats for Ram Mandir in Aap Ki Adalat, slams Babur for belittling Indians

Image Source : INDIA TV Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Pakistan born Canadian author and Islamic scholar Tarek Fatah, in his inimitable manner, spoke with Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. Rajat Sharma grilled Tarek Fatah on variety of issues and he answered all the questions in his unique style.

Tarek Fatah strongly weighed in favour of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Supreme Court of India has recently paved way for Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"Why shouldn't Ram Mandir be built in Ayodhya?" he asked, underlining what should be done. He decried Mughal Emperor Babur for his invasion of India and protested against his attitude towards Indians.

"Who is Babur?" asked Tarek Fatah,"You should read his book 'Baburnama' to know his atitude towards Indians" he added.

Tarek Fatah said that Mughal Emperor Babur equated Indians with monkeys and condescendingly called them dark-skinned.

"How can we tolerate this?" he asked.

He alleged that Mughal invaders invaded India not to rule peacefully but just to loot riches of the land.

On being quizzed whether such a stand makes him an 'agent of India' Tarek Fatah said that he is proud to be called an agent of India.

When an audience member asked Tarek Fatah whether he identifies as an Indian or a Pakistani, Fatah made an interesting comment.

"How can a person born in Sindh not be called an Indian?" he asked, " There is no Hind without Sindh," he added.

Tarek Fatah weighed in on recent instances of name-change of Indian cities and railway stations. He said he supported the decisions.

"Who ravaged university at Nalanda? Who made Prayagraj into city of Allahabad?" Tarek Fatah asked making reference to Muslim rulers of India of the bygone era.

"Just as name of Mecca cannot be changed to Ramgarh, name of Prayagraj cannot be changed to Allahabad," said Tarek Fatah.

