Image Source : PTI Retirement age in Tamil Nadu increased from 58 to 59 years

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ordered an increase of retirement age by one year to 59 years for its employees, teachers and employees of the state-owned undertakings. In a statement issued, the government said the retirement age of government employees, teachers working in government and government-aided schools, and state government undertakings has been increased. The government said the order comes into effect immediately.

No reason was given by the government for this decision.

Government sources said retiring employees would have to be paid provident fund, gratuity and other payments.

This entire burden is being postponed for one year as the government has lost huge revenue due to the lockdown, in force to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(With IANS inputs)

