Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers in MK Stalin government

New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2021 11:15 IST
Image Source : PTI

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Besides Stalin, 33 ministers also took oath today. Stalin has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan in the government. 15 of them are ministers for the first time. Stalin's Cabinet has two women Ministers.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks. 

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister - Portfolios: Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Services, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers:

Name

Designation

Portfolios

M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister

Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

Duraimurugan

Minister for Water Resources

Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

K.N. Nehru

Minister for Municipal Administration

Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

I. Periyasamy

Minister for Co-operation

Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

K. Ponmudi

Minister for Higher Education

Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

E.V. Velu

Minister for Public Works

Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)

M.R.K. Panneerselvam

Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare

Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management

Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management

Thangam Thennarasu

Minister for Industries

Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

S. Reghupathy

Minister for Law

Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption

S. Muthusamy

Minister for Housing and Urban Development

Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

K.R. Periakaruppan

Minister for Rural Development

Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

T.M. Anbarasan

Minister for Rural Industries

Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

M.P. Saminathan

Minister for Information & Publicity

Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

P. Geetha Jeevan

Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment

Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan

Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry

Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

S.R. Rajakannappan

Minister for Transport

Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

K. Ramachandran

Minister for Forests

Forests

R. Sakkarapani

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies

Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control

V. Senthilbalaji

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise

Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses

R. Gandhi

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles

Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.

Ma. Subramanian

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare

Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare

P. Moorthy

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration

Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

S.S. Sivasankar

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare

Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare

P.K. Sekarbabu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Palanivel Thiagarajan

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management

Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.

S.M. Nasar

Minister for Milk & Dairy Development

Milk and Diary Development

Gingee K.S. Masthan

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare

Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Minister for School Education

School Education

Siva. V. Meyyanathan

Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development

Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development

C.V. Ganesan

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development

Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

T. Mano Thangaraj

Minister for Information Technology

Information Technology

M. Mathiventhan

Minister for Tourism

Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation

N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare

Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.

