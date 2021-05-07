Image Source : PTI Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers in MK Stalin government

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Besides Stalin, 33 ministers also took oath today. Stalin has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan in the government. 15 of them are ministers for the first time. Stalin's Cabinet has two women Ministers.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks.

M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister - Portfolios: Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Services, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers:

Name Designation Portfolios M.K. Stalin Chief Minister Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons. Duraimurugan Minister for Water Resources Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines. K.N. Nehru Minister for Municipal Administration Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply. I. Periyasamy Minister for Co-operation Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare

K. Ponmudi Minister for Higher Education Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology E.V. Velu Minister for Public Works Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports) M.R.K. Panneerselvam Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management Thangam Thennarasu Minister for Industries Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology. S. Reghupathy Minister for Law Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Muthusamy Minister for Housing and Urban Development Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. K.R. Periakaruppan Minister for Rural Development Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

T.M. Anbarasan Minister for Rural Industries Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board. M.P. Saminathan Minister for Information & Publicity Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press. P. Geetha Jeevan Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme Anitha R. Radhakrishnan Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry S.R. Rajakannappan Minister for Transport Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act. K. Ramachandran Minister for Forests Forests R. Sakkarapani Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control

V. Senthilbalaji Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses R. Gandhi Minister for Handlooms and Textiles Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan. Ma. Subramanian Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare P. Moorthy Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies S.S. Sivasankar Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare P.K. Sekarbabu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Palanivel Thiagarajan Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances. S.M. Nasar Minister for Milk & Dairy Development Milk and Diary Development Gingee K.S. Masthan Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Minister for School Education School Education Siva. V. Meyyanathan Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development C.V. Ganesan Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment T. Mano Thangaraj Minister for Information Technology Information Technology M. Mathiventhan Minister for Tourism Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.

