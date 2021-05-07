Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers in MK Stalin government

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Besides Stalin, 33 ministers also took oath today. Stalin has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan in the government. 15 of them are ministers for the first time. Stalin's Cabinet has two women Ministers.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.
AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony. The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks.
Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers:
Name
Designation
Portfolios
M.K. Stalin
Chief Minister
Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.
Duraimurugan
Minister for Water Resources
Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.
K.N. Nehru
Minister for Municipal Administration
Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.
I. Periyasamy
Minister for Co-operation
Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare
K. Ponmudi
Minister for Higher Education
Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology
E.V. Velu
Minister for Public Works
Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)
M.R.K. Panneerselvam
Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare
Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development
K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran
Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management
Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management
Thangam Thennarasu
Minister for Industries
Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.
S. Reghupathy
Minister for Law
Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption
S. Muthusamy
Minister for Housing and Urban Development
Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.
K.R. Periakaruppan
Minister for Rural Development
Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.
T.M. Anbarasan
Minister for Rural Industries
Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.
M.P. Saminathan
Minister for Information & Publicity
Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.
P. Geetha Jeevan
Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment
Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme
Anitha R. Radhakrishnan
Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry
Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry
S.R. Rajakannappan
Minister for Transport
Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.
K. Ramachandran
Minister for Forests
Forests
R. Sakkarapani
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies
Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control
V. Senthilbalaji
Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise
Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses
R. Gandhi
Minister for Handlooms and Textiles
Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.
Ma. Subramanian
Minister for Medical and Family Welfare
Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare
P. Moorthy
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration
Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies
S.S. Sivasankar
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare
Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare
P.K. Sekarbabu
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
Palanivel Thiagarajan
Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management
Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.
S.M. Nasar
Minister for Milk & Dairy Development
Milk and Diary Development
Gingee K.S. Masthan
Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare
Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Minister for School Education
School Education
Siva. V. Meyyanathan
Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development
Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development
C.V. Ganesan
Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development
Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment
T. Mano Thangaraj
Minister for Information Technology
Information Technology
M. Mathiventhan
Minister for Tourism
Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation
N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj
Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare
Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.
