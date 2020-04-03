Image Source : TAJ HOTELS Tata group opens its premier hotels including Taj Colaba for doctors on COVID-19 duty

Amid the raging coronavirus outbreak across the country, the Tata group has opened its premier chain of Taj Hotels to assist the doctors who are leading the fight against COVID-19. In this initiative taken by the group, medical staff will be given rooms to stay in and operate from, in several properties lying in the heart of Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Santacruz.

As 7 hotels across the country will be used to give such assistance to the doctors who are fighting COVID-19. Apart from the two properties mentioned above, such services will also be provided at Taj Lands End, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) told India TV

"During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus. These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida," the IHCL statement read.

It further added, "We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis.”

The growing spread of COVID-19 has led to widespread lockdowns across the globe. Taking similar measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already locked down the entire country for a period of 21 days ending April 15. Despite all the efforts taken by the government, the coronavirus cases in the country are on the rise.

As of now, there are 2,301 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country including 56 cases where the patient has succumbed to the disease.