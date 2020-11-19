Image Source : PTI Sushil Modi appointed as ethics committee president of BLC

Former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi was on Thursday given a new responsibility in the Bihar Legislative Council (BLC).

Considered a close friend and ally of CM Nitish Kumar, Modi has been appointed president of ethics committee in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Besides him, Sanjay Jha, a JDU leader and former water resources minister was also given charge of petition committee president. Both Modi and Jha were dropped from newly formed cabinet. Awadesh Narayan Singh, the executive chairman of BLC issued notifications on their appointments.

The ethics and petition committees are considered as important committees in the BLC. Its members keep a close watch on the conduct of MLAs and MLCs and also have recommendation power to Speakers of both the houses for disciplinary action.

When Jitan Ram Manjhi became CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar was appointed ethics committee president.

