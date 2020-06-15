When Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs 1 crore towards Kerala 2018 floods

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs one crore to CMDRF in the name of his fan and uploaded the screenshot saying, My Kerala.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, had made a generous contribution to Kerala during the floods in 2018. An SSR fan had back then wished to donate food towards those affected by the floods because he didn't have money. This touched Sushant's heart and he promised to donate a sum of Rs 1 crore on his behalf, towards Kerala flood relief. He also contributed generously to Nagaland while it was facing a disaster in 2018. Rajput donated Rs one crore to CMDRF in the name of his fan and uploaded the screenshot saying, My Kerala.

As promised, Sushant made the contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Following which, he wrote, "As promised, my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do, has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. Fly. Cheers."

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋

Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️#MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled his support to the state during the floods in 2018.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

"We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods," CM added in his tweet.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.



We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. No suicide note was discovered by the police at his residence. Sushant's postmortem was done at Cooper Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai late on Sunday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's preliminary postmortem report reveals that the actor died due to hanging. Some samples have also been sent to Kalina Forensic lab for further testing. His dead body is currently kept in Cooper Hospital's mortuary.

