Image Source : INDIA TV NBA President Rajat Sharma speaks up on TV coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Some of the electronic media reporting in Sushant Singh Rajput death case has left much to be desired. Reporting by some channels has left serious questions on intentions of reporting. People have questioned the ‘trial by media’ raising questions on the manner the entire case is being “sensationalised”.



"One or two channels went overboard. But everybody shouldn't be blamed because of them. It is also true that that the entire news broadcasting industry is embarrassed because of these two channels," says Rajat Sharma, the president of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA). In an interview with Outlook magazine, the NBA President also made it clear that not all news channels were engaged in such kind of sensationalism. “Because of these couple of channels, the entire industry is feeling ashamed,” Rajat Sharma said.



Answering a question on media's "investigative" coverage in the case, the NBA president said, "Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances and this is why people are eager to know what happened. It remains a mystery. If you watch the reporting with this perspective, it won't look like an investigation."



Rajat Sharma said that it was expected of the Mumbai Police to dig deep into the case. Had Mumbai Police handled the case properly, it wouldn't have come to this, he said. "For two months, Mumbai Police kept hunting for 'Bhai Bhatijawaad' [nepotism] of the film industry. It didn't even register an FIR. The way Mumbai Police dealt with the cops who came from Patna, and sent an IPS officer in quarantine, raised several questions. How could have media become silent to all this? "



NBA President on “Media Trial” in Sushant Singh Rajput death case



The NBA president said most of the channels tried to delve deep into the case and presented both the sides well.

“Most of the news channels are trying to investigate the case and not sit on the judgment. Most of the reporters have brought both sides of the story. But few channels have crossed all limits to play judge in the case. This is wrong,” Rajat Sharma said.

“Harassing someone in the garb of reporting is completely wrong. Having a mic and identity card does not give you licence to harass and mistreat people,” Rajat Sharma said.

“Reporters must be polite. Those who don’t obey to code and ethics of reporting must have no place in the news industry. These people only bring a bad name to reporting,” he said.

Rajat Sharma’s comments come in the backdrop of widespread criticism of some channels “over the top” coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

For full interview, you can click here.

