Surat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Surat Lok Sabha Election 2024

Surat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Surat is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The state has 26 parliamentary seats. The Surat seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Olpad, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Katargam and Surat West. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Kashiram Rana represented the Surat constituency six times in a row in 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Former Prime Minister Moraraji Desai won the seat five times in 1957, 1962, 1967, 1971 and 1977.

Surat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,55,704 voters in the Surat constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,91,341 voters were male and 7,64,304 were female voters. 59 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,053 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Surat in 2019 was 46 (42 were men and 4 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Surat constituency was 14,84,068. Out of this, 8,03,829 voters were male and 6,80,212 were female voters. 27 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,876 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Surat in 2014 was 48 (38 were men and 10 were women).

Surat 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Darshana Vikram Jardosh won the seat for the third time in a row with a margin of 5,48,230 votes. She was polled 7,95,651 votes with a vote share of 71.41%. She defeated Congress candidate Ashok Patel Adhevada who got 2,47,421 votes (23.14%). The total number of valid votes polled was 10,68,412.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Darshana Vikram Jardosh won the seat for the second time. She was polled 7,18,412 votes with a vote share of 75.75%. BJP candidate Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai got 1,85,222 votes (19.53%) and was the runner-up. Jardosh defeated Desai by a margin of 5,33,190 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,47,922. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mohanbhai B Patel came third with 18,877 votes (1.99%).

Surat Past Winners

Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP): 2009

Kashiram Rana (BJP): 2004

Kashiram Rana (BJP): 1999

Kashiram Rana (BJP): 1998

Kashiram Rana (BJP): 1996

Kashiram Rana (BJP): 1991

Kashiram Rana (BJP): 1989

Chhaganbhai Devabhai Patel (Congress): 1984

Chhaganbhai Devabhai Patel (Congress): 1980

Morarji Desai (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 10,532 voters (0.98%) opted for NOTA in the Surat constituency. In 2014, 10,936 voters (1.15%) opted for NOTA in the Surat constituency.

Surat Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,68,412 or 64.53%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,47,922 or 63.87%.

Surat Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Surat constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Surat.

Surat Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,681 polling stations in the Surat constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,500 polling stations in the Surat constituency.