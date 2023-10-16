Supreme Court set to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to deliver its much-anticipated judgement on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. Earlier on May 11, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days.

The other members of the bench include Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha. The judgement will be delivered on Tuesday and accordingly, the information will be updated on the apex court website, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

What Centre told SC on the matter?

During the arguments, the Centre had told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a "correct course of action" as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

The Centre had also told the court it had received responses from seven states on the issue of same-sex marriage and the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam had opposed the petitioners' contention seeking legal endorsement for such wedlock. The top court had commenced hearing arguments in the matter on April 18.

Several states oppose legal recognition of same-sex marriages

Centre issued a letter to States, asking them to give their opinion on the issues relating to Same-sex marriage. Several states including Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country whereas Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim sought more time to give their opinion on the same-sex marriage issue.

