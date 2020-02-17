Supreme Court grants Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Indian Army

Image Source : INDIA TV Supreme Court has ruled that women in the Indian Army will be given all benefits as per men and granted them a permanent commission.

Supreme Court of India Monday upheld the Delhi High Court judgment that granted women officers in Army a Permanent Commission like their male counterparts. In a judgment that breaks a glass ceiling as far as gender equality in the Indian Army is concerned, the Supreme Court ruled that exclusion of women from command posting goes against the principles of equal opportunity in public service, ie, Articles 14 and 16.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the Centre's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them a permanent commission and command postings, saying it is disturbing and against the concept of equality.

The bench said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces. The Supreme Court said despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing the grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre showed scant regard in implementing the directive in past one decade.

Here's what we know so far on Supreme Court's judgment granting permanent commission to women officer in Indian Army

Supreme Court directed Centre to grant permanent commission within 3 months to all women officers in Army who opt for it SC says absolute bar on granting command post to women officers in Army is irrational and against Right to Equality Women officers in the Army be given a permanent commission as a change of mindset required on govt's part to end gender bias in armed forces: SC SC also holds that women officers will also be eligible for command posting in Army

(PTI Inputs)