Supreme Court judge MR Shah suffers heart attack, being airlifted to Delhi

Supreme Court Judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh, said his Personal Secretary. The sitting judge's PS said arrangements are being made to airlift him back to Delhi for further treatment.

Senior Advocate at the SC, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted in the regard, and said, "Hon'ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh."

He added that arrangements were being made to rush him to Delhi. Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.

"I am stable. There is nothing to worry. I will be reaching Delhi soon. By day after tomorrow, I will be better," the SC Judge had said.

Sources quoted by news agency PTI said that CJI NV Ramana has been in touch with Justice M R Shah and MHA for bringing him to Delhi for treatment.

