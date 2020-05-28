Image Source : INDIA TV No fare to be charged, railways to give food: Supreme court orders 5 points on migrant crisis

The Supreme Court on Thursday addressed the plight of migrant workers amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. The court said that there has been several lapses in the process of registration, transportation, food and shelter for the migrants across the country, adding the difficulties faced by the migrants including having to wait for weeks to get back home and forced to proceed on foot despite registering are "concerning" factors.

Supreme Court orders 5 points in the migrant crisis

No fare either by train or bus will be charged from migrant workers. Railways to share fare but no fare from migrants. All migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicized and notified to them so that they can meet both ends. While they wait for turn to board train or bus, they can survive this way. Originating state should provide food and water and therefater food by railways. Thereafter state shall give transport, food and meals from stations to their villages. This sis applicable for both camps on the way or buses. States shall speed up registration of migrant workers and build help desks near places where they are stranded where they would be ask to board bus or trains at an early date. Complete information needs to be publicized so that migrants are aware of this Whenever a migrant is found walking on the road they will be taken to the camps at the earliest and help them with facilities.

The apex court will take up this matter next on June 5.

