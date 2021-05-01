Supreme Court refuses to stay counting of votes for UP panchayat polls

Image Source : PTI UP panchayat polls: Supreme Court allows counting of votes after EC assures of COVID-19 protocols

The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court also said no victory rallies shall be permitted during the counting, beginning on Sunday, or after the process is over. The State Election Commission, it said will fasten responsibility on gazetted officers for the observance of COVID-19 protocols at counting centers.

It also directed the state SEC to preserve CCTV footage of the counting centers in states till the Allahabad High Court concludes hearing the pleas before it.

On Friday, the Supreme Court Friday had sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the state election commission (SEC) on a plea seeking direction for observance of COVID-19 protocols in the counting of votes on Sunday for recently concluded Panchayat polls there in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, while issuing notice to the state government and the poll panel, took note of the submissions of lawyer Shoeb Alam and agreed to hear the appeal on Saturday.

The bench was hearing the appeal filed by one Sachin Yadav challenging the Allahabad High Court order which had allowed Panchayat elections to continue in the state.

Polling for the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh ended Thursday with an over 60 per cent turnout till 5 pm in the final phase, marred by a group clash in Mathura and the deaths of two workers who fell ill while on poll duty.

