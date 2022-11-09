Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
Supreme Court adjourns to November 24 pleas against 2016 'demonetisation' by government

Demonetisation news: Justice Nazeer fixed the matter for further hearing on 24th November. Justice Gavai said that they want to finish this matter this year.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 21:04 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Supreme Court adjourns to November 24 pleas against 2016 demonetisation by government.

Highlights

  • Constitution Bench of SC deferred hearing pleas challenging Centre's decision
  • The plea is related to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 in 2016 for November 24
  • SC want to conclude the hearing on this issue this year

Demonetisation news: The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court today (November 9) deferred the hearing pleas challenging the Centre's decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2016 for November 24 and said that they want to conclude the hearing on this issue this year.

A five-judge bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna was hearing pleas challenging the Centre's decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 in 2016.

Justice Nazeer fixed the matter for further hearing on 24th November. Justice Gavai said that they want to finish this matter this year.

Meanwhile, Attorney General R Venkataramani seeks a week's time to prepare the comprehensive affidavit that the court had directed to file in the last hearing. In the last hearing, the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench asked the Centre and RBI to file a comprehensive affidavit on the decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2016.

Various petitions were filed arising from the decision of the Government of India to demonetize the old notes of Rs 5,00 and Rs 1,000. One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition has challenged the notification dated 8th November 2016.

(With ANI inputs) 

