Amid farmers' protest, Sunny Deol's message for the world: 'It's between us'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunny Deol on Sunday cautioned the global community amid the raging farmers' protest in the country. The actor-turned-politician said the matter was between the farmers and the government, and that they would find a resolution soon.

"I request the whole world that it is a matter between our farmers and the government. Do not come between them, because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda," the Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur said.

Deol also distanced himself from Deep Sidhu, the actor-turned-activist who was reportedly espousing the cause of Khalistan under the garb of standing up for the protesting farmers. A video of his conversation with a policeman in Haryana had also gone viral.

"Deep Sidhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," he said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana continue to be at various Delhi border points for the past few days, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate houses. Farmers' concern is that these laws, aimed at reforming the sector, will eliminate the MSP and mandis that ensure their earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce. The government is holding talks with farmers, who have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas.

