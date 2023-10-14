Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens letter for Jacqueline Fernandes, says he will fast for her during Navratris

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people, has again written a letter to his alleged girlfriend and actor Jacqueline Fernandes. Describing the acor as the most beautiful woman on this earth, the conman said that he is going to keep fast for nine days during Navratri starting from Sunday, October 15. Along with this, he has also talked about conducting special puja in the court of Vaishno Devi and Mahakal on the ninth day.

The letter written by jailed Sukesh has been released by his lawyer. In it, he wrote, "My Tigress baby Jacqueline, you were looking super hot and very beautiful during the Doha show. Baby, there is no one more beautiful than you, my Bomma. Baby, because Navratri is starting from tomorrow. During this, I am going to fast for the first nine days. Goddess Durga is going to make everything fine and we will soon be with each other. No matter what happens and will always be together."

Sukesh will also perform special puja on ninth day

Sukesh also wrote in this letter, "Baby, on Day 9, I am organising a special puja aarti for you and me at Mata Vaishno Devi temple and Mahakaleshwar temple... And we will show the critics that they were all wrong.” Sukesh wrote that victory will be ours and will happen very soon. Now the world will see this victory soon.

He ended his letter by calling the actor his strength. "Baby, no 'cage' in this world can stop me from loving you and protecting you. I am always standing for you. Baby, I know how much you love me, and you also know that I am living for you and can do anything for you and would kill for you. Baby, you are my lifeline. I love you madly my baby, my lioness, my strength," he ends.

