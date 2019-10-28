Subramanian Swamy urges govt to cancel EU leaders' 'immoral' visit to Kashmir

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Subramanian Swamy wants government to cancel European Union MPs' Kashmir visit

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has expressed his displeasure at European Union MPs visiting Jammu and Kashmir. In his tweet, Swamy has called the visit 'immoral' and has asked the central government to immediately cancel the visit.

"I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU's official delegation],to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral," he said in his tweet.

I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU's official delegation],to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 28, 2019

A 28-member delegation of European Union MPs is due to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. The delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The delegation includes EU parliamentarians from Itally, Poland, Czech Republic, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and Slovakia. The delegation will be present in Jammu and Kashmir for two days October 29 and 30.

On Monday, the delegation also called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Section 370. The NSA briefed them for about 40 minutes and conveyed that developments in Jammu & Kashmir, which are internal to India are important to restore democracy, equal rights and opportunities to the common people.

The delegation also met Kashmiri journalists, intellectuals and politicians. The government has also briefed the MPs about Pakistan's state sponsored terrorism that is destabilising Jammu and Kashmir and also the South Asian region.

