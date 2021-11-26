Friday, November 26, 2021
     
Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits India-Myanmar border; tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati

The quake was reported at 5.15 am with its epicentre at a depth of 73 km southeast of Thenzawl, Mizoram, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2021 6:43 IST
Highlights

  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in the Myanmar-India border region.
  • The tremors were felt as far away as in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam in eastern India.
  • So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

A strong and shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday. The quake was reported at 5.15 am with its epicentre at a depth of 73 km southeast of Thenzawl, Mizoram, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt as far away as in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam in eastern India.  

 

The depth of the quake was 12 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced. 

 

