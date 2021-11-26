Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts Bangladesh

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was felt in Bangladesh early on Friday. The quake was reported at 5.15 am with its epicentre at a depth of 175 km east of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The depth of the quake was 60 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

