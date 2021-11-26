Strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts Bangladesh

Friday, November 26, 2021
     
The quake was reported at 5.15 am with its epicentre at a depth of 175 km east of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2021 7:00 IST
Highlights

  • A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was felt in Bangladesh early on Friday.
  • The depth of the quake was 60 km, according to the EMSC.
  • So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was felt in Bangladesh early on Friday. The quake was reported at 5.15 am with its epicentre at a depth of 175 km east of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The depth of the quake was 60 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced. 

